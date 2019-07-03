Daniamant Welcomes Approval of New Inclinometer Regulations

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-03 17:04:29

Daniamant welcomes approval to make carriage of electronic inclinometers mandatory for new build container and bulk carrier vessels.

The Marine Safety Committee (MSC) of the IMO has recently approved the German government’s proposal to make the carriage of electronic inclinometers mandatory for all new build container vessels and bulk carrier vessels.

Kevin Rough, CEO of Daniamant, comments, “Electronic inclinometers are an important safety product designed to support the onboard decision-making process and help reduce risk to crew and vessels. As a safety company that designs and creates products to help keep crew safe at sea, we fully welcome the decision of the MSC Committee to make electronic inclinometers mandatory for container and bulk carrier vessels.”

Designed for carrier and bulk container vessels, and type approved to the IMO performance standard, Daniamant’s DanEI-300 Electronic Inclinometer is an advanced heel and pitch measuring device which is not sensitive to horizontal and vertical accelerations.

On rolling vessels, the usual bubble or pendulum inclinometers can indicate values which are too high. This margin of error can be up to 30 percent of the measured value. As the DanEI-300 is not affected by these accelerations, it shows the true inclination and roll period. As well as safety benefits, the DanEI-300 can also help contribute to the reduction of fuel consumption and help improve efficiency onboard.

The DanEI-300 helps crews understand the ship’s movement and steering behaviour, supervision of trim, cargo status and stability status. The electronic inclinometer measures and displays pitch angle, heel angle, roll period, amplitude (port and starboard) and additional trend plots display heel angle for the latest three minutes and roll amplitude for the latest 30 minutes. Further the yaw, heave, surge and sway parameters are measured and can outputted to other systems.

