Damietta Container & Cargo Handling Co. Joins Portchain Connect Network

Portchain today announced Damietta Container & Cargo Handling Co (DCHC) has joined the Portchain Connect network. DCHC were one of the first pilot terminals to trial Portchain Connect and were among the first adopters in the Mediterranean. Having successfully completed the trial phase, DCHC will continue to use Portchain Connect to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing. Portchain is excited to extend their partnership with DCHC, who have been a collaborative voice in the development of the platform. Portchain Connect enables DCHC to receive real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, and enables them to respond and counter propose quickly, to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan. Conversely, berth plan updates flow to Portchain Connect automatically through an integration to their TOS.

Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy-to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitised communication and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability. Download the brochure for more information. "We are excited to work with DCHC and help them drive efficiencies in their berth alignment process by facilitating streamlined data exchange. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and continuously improving the platform based on user feedback" - Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder