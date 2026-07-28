Damen to Refit Four Royal Bahamas Defence Force Vessels

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group and the Government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas have signed contracts for a comprehensive refit programme covering four Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) vessels, restoring and extending the operational readiness of the fleet so the RBDF can continue to protect Bahamian waters without interruption.

Programme scope

The programme covers the refit of four vessels: the offshore patrol vessels HMBS Rolly Gray and HMBS Arthur Dion Hanna (Damen Stan Patrol 4207), the patrol vessel HMBS Cascarilla (Damen Stan Patrol 3007), and the logistics support vessel HMBS Lawrence Major (Damen Stan Lander 5612). The refit works for the three patrol vessels will be carried out at Damen facilities in the Netherlands, while the Stan Lander 5612, HMBS Lawrence Major, will undergo its refit at COTECMAR in Colombia, a longstanding Damen partner in the region. Delivering the works closer to the vessel's area of operation helps shorten transit, contain costs and return this ship to service faster.

A lasting partnership

This marks another milestone in the relationship between Damen and the RBDF, which has spanned more than 12 years. During this time, Damen has worked closely with the RBDF and the Ministry of National Security to support the country's maritime security, search and rescue, disaster relief, and coastal protection capabilities.

Proven designs

The Damen Stan Patrol 4207 is one of Damen's most successful patrol vessel designs, operated by coast guards and navies around the world. These 42-metre vessels are renowned for their reliability, versatility and effectiveness in maritime security operations. The Damen Stan Lander 5612, represented in the RBDF fleet by HMBS Lawrence Major, plays a vital role in logistics support, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions throughout the Bahamian archipelago.

Signing in Gorinchem

The signing ceremony took place during a visit to Damen Shipyards in Gorinchem by a delegation from the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The delegation was led by the Hon. Myles K. Laroda, Minister of National Security, and included Bridget E. Hepburn, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Security, Commodore Floyd Moxey, Commander Defence Force, and Base Engineering, Officer Commander Dominique Rigby of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

"We are proud to continue supporting the Government of The Bahamas and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force through this important programme,” said Bastin Kubbe, Regional Service Manager Caribbean at Damen Services. “These contracts reflect the trust built between our organisations over more than 12 years of cooperation. We look forward to delivering these refits successfully and helping ensure the continued availability and effectiveness of the RBDF fleet."

Minister Myles LaRoda highlighted the Bahamas Government’s commitment to border protection, national security, and restoring the operational readiness of the RBDF’s fleet. He noted that, by restoring and modernising these vessels together with a trusted partner, this programme will help ensure that the Royal Bahamas Defence Force can continue to protect the nation's borders, respond to those in need at sea and serve the people of The Bahamas for many years to come.