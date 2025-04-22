Damen Signs with Türkiye-based IÇDAS for local ASD Tug 2813 Construction

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

On 25 March Damen Shipyards Group signed a contract with IÇDAS in Türkiye for the local construction of an ASD Tug 2813. The signing follows Damen Shipyards Galati’s construction of two tugs for the company back in 2002. Since then, the two parties have maintained a good relationship, leading to this latest contract. With this order, the vessel will be constructed locally in Türkiye under the Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC).

Damen will provide IÇDAS with a vessel design and licence package, enabling the company to construct the tug at its own shipyard in Çanakkale. ?ÇDA? will operate the tug at its own ports on the Sea of Marmara.

The company operates two ports in the region, IÇDAS 1 and IÇDAS 2. The former boasts 1655 metres of berthing space, sufficient to accommodate between twelve and twenty vessels, depending on size. ?ÇDA? 2 features 624 metres of berthing space.

Proven performance

IÇDAS chose to construct a Damen designed tug based on its proven performance and the efficiency of building a vessel for which engineering is already completed. With DTC, Damen provides tailored support for the local construction of its designs. Since the beginnings of DTC in 1977, some 1500 vessels have been constructed at yards all over the world, including in remote and inland locations. The ASD Tug 2813 forms part of Damen’s Compact Tugs range. The range is designed for the modern port operation with vessels being both compact and powerful. The ASD Tug 2813 is designed with a focus on both safety and efficiency. The highly manoeuvrable vessel is 27.59 metres long and, with its wide beam of 12.93 metres, offers considerable stability. The vessel is able to deliver 83 tonnes bollard pull ahead and up to 80 tonnes astern.

IÇDAS, like Damen, is a family-owned company. It was founded in the 1880s and is the largest private steel producer in Türkiye and a leader in shipbuilding. In addition to these sectors, IÇDAS operates in various industries including energy, logistics, port operations and more.

Major milestone

Emre Turkoz, Regional Sales Director of Damen said, “We are delighted to sign this contract with IÇDAS. It marks a major milestone for Damen’s operations in Türkiye, paving the way for the local construction of our proven vessel designs in the country. I am very grateful for this fruitful and lasting cooperation between IÇDAS and Damen and am looking forward to supporting them with their construction of the vessels, and to seeing the ASD Tug 2813 in operation in the country.” Necati Aslan, Board Member of IÇDAS said, “We are pleased to further strengthen our collaboration with Damen through the construction of this ASD Tug 2813. Damen’s proven expertise in high- performance tug design and project support continues to align with our long-term objectives in shipbuilding and tug construction. This initiative not only enhances our capabilities in delivering advanced and reliable vessels, but also contributes to the development of Türkiye’s maritime industry. We are confident that the successful delivery of this vessel will exemplify reliability, durability, and efficiency in service.”