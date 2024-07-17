Damen Shipyards to Build 2nd Commissioning Service Operation Vessel

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Ta San Shang Marine Co. Ltd. (TSSM), the joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. of Japan, and Ta Tong Marine Co., Ltd. of Taiwan, has ordered a second Damen CSOV (Commissioning Service Operation Vessel) 9020. With a delivery date planned for end 2026, TSSM will deploy the new vessel in Taiwanese offshore wind farms.

When the new vessel is delivered, TSSM will have a fleet of three Service Operation Vessels. The first, the TSS Pioneer, was delivered in 2022. The second, the TSS Cruiser, is a Damen CSOV which was ordered in November 2023 and is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025. "We are pleased to have placed an order for TSSM’s third CSOV,” said MOL Executive Officer Masayuki Sugiyama. “We are confident that the SOV will not only make TSSM the dominant SOV player in Taiwan, but will also serve as a stepping stone for the development of MOL’s SOV business in Asia, including Japan.”

Just as with the sister vessel TSS Cruiser, Damen will build this second CSOV in Vietnam. The 90-metre-long vessel will provide high quality accommodation for up to 120 people on board working on the wind farms during their construction and operational phases. These personnel will reach their offshore workplace safely and effectively via a motion compensated gangway. The new vessel will be equipped with a diesel-battery hybrid power generation system and will be fully ‘methanol-ready’ like the TSS Cruiser.

TSSM Chairman Hrong-Nain Lin added, “We are excited to further expand our fleet with the purchase of another Damen CSOV 9020. Through the expansion of our offshore fleet, we can offer an efficient tool in helping to accelerate wind farm construction. We eagerly anticipate to contribute more in the field of clean energy, to play our part in achieving the goal of Net Zero carbon emissions, ultimately to make the planet inhabitable for future generations.”

Talking after the contract signing, which took place at the end of June, Damen Shipyards Group CEO Arnout Damen said, “We are grateful that TSSM has selected Damen once more as the builder of the newest CSOV in their fleet. Last year, we welcomed TSSM into the Damen-family with the CSOV 9020 TSS Cruiser and since then we have further strengthened and intensified our relationship. We look forward to a continued, fruitful, and long relationship with TSSM.”

The Asian offshore wind industry is experiencing rapid growth; numerous offshore wind farms in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea are scheduled to start operations towards the end of this decade. In response to this market development, Damen is fine-tuning the extensive knowledge that it has gained from serving the European offshore wind industry to meet the needs of Asian customers.