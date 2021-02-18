Damen Shipyards Group Strengthens Executive Board

Pictured: Ronald Suhlmann By The Maritime Executive 02-18-2021 07:20:08

As of April 1st, Ronald Suhlmann will become Chief Financial Officer of Damen Shipyards Group. He succeeds Tom Touber, who held this position ad interim for two years.

Ronald started his career at Ballast Nedam and moved to Damen in 2015, where the Register Controller was both Financial Director of the Naval and Yachting divisions. With his appointment as CFO, Suhlmann becomes a member of the Executive Board of Damen.

In addition, the areas of risk, compliance and legal are invested more firmly within the Executive Board through the creation of the new role of Chief Counsel. As of April 1st, this will be filled by Mario Herrebout, current general counsel and company secretary. Mario has been in service with Damen Naval since 2009 and switched to Damen Group at the end of 2019.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.