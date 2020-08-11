Damen Shipyards Group Delivers Two New Tugs to Boluda Towage Europe

Boluda Towage Europe will bring two 85-tonnes bollard pull ASD Tugs 2813, both complying with the most recent IMO Tier III emission standards, to the Port of Zeebrugge as part of the extended concession for towage services.

The new tugs will be named VB Bolero and VB Rumba and will be added to the fleet of Boluda Towage Europe, currently comprising of 81 tugs and operating in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The newbuild 85-tonnes bollard pull tugs will be delivered by Damen in December 2020. The ASD Tugs 2813 are highly maneuverable and high performance, environmentally friendly vessels of modern design. Thanks to their operational flexibility, the tugs can be used for harbor and terminal (un)berthing operations, escort operations, firefighting operations, coastal and offshore towing operations.

Boluda Towage Europe’s CEO, Geert Vandecappelle stated: “We are delighted that the new tugs VB Bolero and VB Rumba, both complying with the most recent IMO Tier III emission standards, will be put to use in December 2020 for the extended concession for towage services in the Belgian Port of Zeebrugge.”

Damen sales manager North, West & South Europe Carlos Gonzalez Martin stated: “Damen is happy to extend our cooperation with Boluda by building and delivering two new ASD Tugs 2813 for this project. We are convinced that these state-of-the-art Damen ASD Tugs 2813, including FIFI 1 and the Damen Marine NOX Reduction System will be a great addition to the Boluda Europe fleet operations.”

End of July 2020, both tugs have been launched into the water at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam.



