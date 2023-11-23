Damen Shipyards Delivers Damen Multi Cat 2712 to Maritime Craft Services

[By: Damen Shipyards]

Damen Shipyards has delivered one of its versatile, multi-purpose, Multi Cats to workboat specialist Maritime Craft Services (Clyde) Ltd. The 27-metre Multi Cat 2712 is a mid-range model in the 13-strong class and Damen builds them in series to meet the consistent demand for vessels of this size and capability.

Based on the Firth of Clyde on the west coast of Scotland, Maritime Craft Services (MCS) operates a fleet of 17 workboats, of which 13 have been built by Damen. They are made up of eight Fast Crew Suppliers, two Shoalbusters and now three Multi Cats. The company’s services are in demand across north-west Europe, the Middle East and beyond by offshore energy contractors and dredging clients for activities including anchor handling, towing, cable laying, dive support and general support / supply services.

The christening and handover took place on the tenth of November at Damen Shipyards Gorinchem. The new vessel was named MCS Rosie 2 after the youngest child of director Menno and his wife Heather Kuyt. Speaking in English and Dutch, Rosie, who is also the vessel’s godmother, wished the crew safe and prosperous sailing with the vessel.

Rosie was photographed onboard with her father Menno, her mother Heather, sister Anneke and brother Cees, alongside MCS co-owner and Rosie’s aunt, Nikki Kuyt. They were joined at the christening by MCS employees Nigel Skea, John Grieve, Galvin Mckechnie and Steve Janes. Hosting the event was Damen’s Jeroen van Woerkum, Commercial Manager at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld, where MCS Rosie 2 was built.

This latest acquisition by MCS is in response to an increase in demand for their services as offshore activity accelerates after the pandemic. The vessel already has its first charter booked and is now on en route to start its first assignment. Like all Damen Multi Cats it comes with a comprehensive equipment package. For the MuC 2712 this includes two deck cranes, a bow thruster and a towing & anchor handling winch. It has a bollard pull of up to 32 tonnes and a top speed of ten knots.

“As a company that is aways looking for new opportunities, we require vessels that are flexible, reliable and efficient,” said Menno Kuyt. “Not only was the delivery time exceptional, our history with Damen also gives us confidence that this vessel has everything it needs to be a multi-purpose, multi-functional asset capable of taking on a wide range of projects.”

“We are delighted that MCS has returned to us for their latest addition to their fleet,” adds Jeroen van Woerkum. “The MuC 2712 is an exceptional vessel, having been continually upgraded and optimised over the years. The only significant adjustment to this stock vessel was painting it in the company colours!”