Damen Shipyards and Van Stee Offshore sign contract for delivery of the first Multibuster 8020

At the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2022 Kommer Damen, Chairman of Damen Shipyards Group, and Arjan van Stee of Van Stee Offshore have signed a contract for the delivery next year of an 80-metre Multibuster 8020 ultra-shallow draught, multi-purpose workboat. Van Stee’s Multibuster 8020 is the first of a new class that combines the key elements of Damen’s highly successful Multi-Cat and Shoalbuster workboat classes to create a large-scale platform capable of undertaking a wide variety of projects in waters as shallow as three metres.

Joost van der Weiden (Damen Sales Manager Benelux), Arjan van Stee (Director Van Stee Offshore), Kommer Damen (Chairman of Damen Shipyards Group), Valentijn de Voogd van der Straten (Operations Manager Van Stee Offshore) Mijndert Wiesenekker (Damen Sales Director Benelux)

