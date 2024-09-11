Damen Shiprepair Dunkerque & AMBPR Signs Contract at SMM for Paint Robots

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Following years of collaboration and recent successful final trials, Damen Shiprepair Dunkerque (DSDu) has signed a contract with AMBPR, a subsidiary of SERCEL Group, for the supply of five Autonomous Mobile Blast & Paint Robots. The robots are revolutionary, bringing with them many advantages over conventional painting methods, the most significant being in the fields of sustainability and health and safety, as well as being faster and the quality more consistent.

The robots are also designed to do much more than just painting. They can be programmed to undertake complete hull restoration cycles including washing, grit / hydro blasting, painting and final inspections. No human intervention is required aside from tool changes, which take no more than twenty minutes each. The new autonomous robots will initially be powered by hybrid energy but can be upgraded to 100% electric in the future for use in environments that require zero emissions.

The health and safety benefits are derived from the fact that the personnel responsible for the equipment no longer need to be in the immediate vicinity of the hazardous, high-pressure blasting activities using water and grit. The blasting agents, overspray and the other residues from the painting are also contained to protect personnel in the area from inhaling them as well as preventing pollution of atmosphere. An additional benefit of this is that other activities nearby can continue without interruption.

The process is also highly sustainable. Not only does the precision of the robots result in less paint and water being used per square metre, around 90% of the water that is used by the AMBPRs is collected, cleaned and reused, thereby reducing the impact that DSDu has on the environment and workforce. This alignment with Damen Shipyards Group’s commitment to sustainability throughout its operations makes AMBPR and DSDu natural partners.

The signing ceremony took place at SMM on September 4 with Jeroen Heesters, Managing Director of the Damen Shiprepair Division, Fabien Guillemot, Managing Director of DSDu, Stephane Renouard, President and Founder of AMBPR SAS, and Claude Pelzer, VP Operations SERCEL Group Saint Gaudens.

AMBPR, a SERCEL Group company, has been working with DSDu since it was founded to develop the technology twelve years ago, with the shipyard providing the perfect testing ground as the designs evolved.

“The successful implementation of this advanced technology represents a significant leap forward for Damen Shiprepair Dunkerque and the industry in general, says Jeroen Heesters. “We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in ship repair, and achievements such as the 90% recycling of the water that the AMBPR robots can deliver gives us a competitive advantage with ship operators who are looking to reduce their own ecological footprints.”