Damen Shiprepair Brest Achieves Milestone in Green Cruise Refits

Damen Shiprepair Brest has just marked the conclusion of its 50th cruise ship project since becoming part of the Damen Shipyards Group in 2012. Over the past years, the yard has been using its facilities, knowledge and extensive experience of the cruise sector to advance efficiency and sustainable performance.

Enhancing efficiency and extending life

Damen Shipyards is taking a clear leadership role in driving the global transformation toward sustainable maritime solutions. With the ambition to become the world’s most sustainable and connected maritime solutions provider, Damen is implementing innovative approaches across its worldwide operations.

This commitment is especially evident in the ship repair and refit sector, where Damen Shiprepair Brest is fulfilling its role, supporting and servicing its clients with advanced, environmentally responsible solutions. The Brest yard, home to one of Europe’s largest docks and strategically located near the English Channel, is at the forefront of sustainable change delivering green refits for cruise ships. Through its work, the yard enables customers to benefit from enhanced efficiency, reduced emissions, and extended vessel lifespans, actively shaping the future of sustainable shipping.

Adding efficiency to operations

Recently, Damen Shiprepair Brest has completed such a refit on the 340-metre Disney Fantasy – its fiftieth cruise project in the last ten years. The project follows one with a similar scope undertaken by the yard to sister vessel Disney Dream last year.

In its execution of projects such as these, the yard has developed a strong track record in preparing cruise vessels for more sustainable operations. Work has included installation of increasingly efficient propulsion and manoeuvring systems, application of biocide-free silicon paint systems, and even the in- house fabrication of bulbous bows of 160 tons to reduce resistance in the water, thereby lowering fuel consumption and emissions.

Well placed to serve the sector

The yard is well placed to serve the cruise sector, both geographically and in terms of its high standard facilities. One of its primary assets is its drydock number 3 at 420 x 80 metres. In addition, it has in place a team of over 180 personnel well-versed in undertaking complex, large-scale and logistically challenging projects.

Damen Shiprepair Brest also enjoys long-standing relationships with numerous suppliers and co-workers. This includes MEYER Group member Meyer RE, with which Damen Shiprepair has developed a long-standing cooperation for the express purpose of increasing cruise ship efficiency. The yard’s success in serving the cruise industry is perhaps best demonstrated by the long-term relationships it enjoys with its clients.

Strength in collaboration

Damen Shiprepair Brest Commercial Director Ronan Scolan said, “Our ability to deliver these ambitious vessel transformations comes from the skill of our personnel, our on-site facilities and the strength of our collaborations. Loyal customers such as Disney Cruise Line – and many others – have trusted us with 50 cruise vessel projects over the past decade. Our collaboration with Meyer RE, with whom we work hand-in-hand on complex engineering projects, and with our strong network of local subcontractors with whom we’ve built long-lasting partnerships, are also an important part of our success. This collective expertise is what truly drives us forward and enables us to support the maritime industry’s transition towards greater sustainability.”