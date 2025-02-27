Damen Naval and Saab Partner to Deliver PES Frigate for Colombian Navy

[By: Damen Naval]

Damen Naval has signed a contract with Saab to deliver the combat management system for the Colombian Navy's Plataforma Stratégica de Superficie (PES) programme. This partnership combines Damen Naval's design and engineering expertise with Saab's advanced defence systems to deliver a naval solution tailored to Colombia's operational requirements.

The PES frigate is based on Damen Naval's SIGMA 10514 series. Damen Naval will provide design, engineering, technical support, and materials to enable Colombia's leading shipyard, COTECMAR, to construct a frigate locally.

Saab will equip the frigate with its advanced 9LV Combat Management System and 9LV Fire Control System, alongside sensors and radar systems, including the Ceros 200 radar, EOS 500 electro-optical fire control director, Sea Giraffe 4A radars, among other systems.

This is the first SIGMA frigate to feature Saab technology. Damen Naval designs combat-neutral platforms that can be tailored to diverse operational requirements.

“This collaboration with Saab is a prime example of how North European cooperation can drive naval innovation and meet the evolving needs of international clients,” says Roland Briene, Damen Naval Managing Director.

Carl-Johan Bergholm, Saab Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Surveillance, adds: “The PES programme is state-of-the-art, and we are honoured that the Colombian Navy selected us to supply their combat system. Our partnership with Damen Naval marks an important collaboration for the naval domain.”

This partnership between Saab and Damen Naval shows the shared commitment of Sweden and the Netherlands to advancing defence innovation and global security. The PES frigate is scheduled for delivery to the Colombian Navy in 2030.