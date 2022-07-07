Damen Marine Components Delivers New Nozzle for Freezer Trawler

Damen Marine Components (DMC) has delivered a new 19A nozzle for the Maartje Theadora, one of the largest fishing vessels in Europe. This type of nozzle gives more thrust at low speeds, which is ideal for fishing.

The Maartje Theadora was built in 2000 as a freezer trawler for Parlevliet & Van der Plas, the biggest fish-processing company in Western Europe. The 140-meter-long vessel has large freezer rooms where fish is frozen immediately after it has been caught and cleaned. This means that a freezer trawler can stay longer at sea.

After more than twenty years of active service, the original 19A nozzle looked ready to be replaced. The nozzle, which has a diameter of 4,340 mm and a propeller diameter of 4,300 mm, was recently replaced by its exact equivalent at the Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam shipyard. The Maartje Theadora is already back in service again.

Complex operation

It was a complex operation, according to Kees Oevermans, technical sales manager at Damen Marine Components in Hardinxveld-Giessendam. “The nozzle weighs 18 tonnes, and it’s a challenge to get it exactly in the right position underneath the ship. But everything went well and the end result looks very neat.”

The modification was preceded by sound preparation. Says Oevermans: “We want to make it as easy as possible for the customer and the installation yard. That’s why we always stay involved in a project from beginning to end. As soon as the customer gives the assignment, we’ll consult with the yard to find the best and most efficient way to install the nozzle. This way we prevent later unforeseen issues from arising. In the end, this pays off both for the yard and for the customer.”

Positive effect

A nozzle has a positive effect on the performance of a fishing vessel. A ship that has its nets in the water during fishing, is affected by resistance and needs more thrust. At the lower speeds that the ship maintains while fishing, the nozzle can generate more thrust. Added benefits are reduced fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions as a result.

The Maartje Theadora is not the first modification project of Parlevliet & Van der Plas in which Damen Marine Components is involved. In 2017, the Jan Maria’s nozzle was replaced for this customer, and two years ago, both nozzles on the Margiris were replaced. Oevermans concludes: “A good relationship has developed over the years. We enjoy working together, and all parties are satisfied with the collaboration.”



