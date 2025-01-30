Damen Maaskant Implements Project Control & Contract Management for Growth

[By: The Synergy Partner]

From afar, you can already spot them: a Rijkswaterstaat vessel alongside an icebreaker being converted into an expedition yacht. Those familiar with the maritime industry know this is the remarkable shipyard of Damen Maaskant in Stellendam. “I’ve been walking these grounds since my youth. My father sailed on fishing vessels built here.” Managing Director Eric Moerkerk shares insights on how his shipyard applies project control and contract management in unique ways to handle a diverse range of assignments.

Back to the beginning

Eric’s story begins in a fishing village near Damen Maaskant’s home port. Summers spent at sea taught him the trade’s intricacies as the son of a fisherman. His career path, shaped by technical roles and project management positions, eventually brought him back to Stellendam’s harbor: the place where it all began.

New Challenges: diversification and growth

Damen Maaskant has experienced significant growth in recent years. “We’ve increased our revenue from €30 million to €100 million and expanded our workforce from 80 to 140 employees,” Eric explains. This growth stems partly from diversification. Alongside new builds, repair work on workboats and fishing vessels, and Rijksrederij maintenance, the shipyard has excelled in converting and refitting expedition yachts.

New markets bring new challenges. “Yacht building revolves around expectations. The processes are more complex, and finishing requires precision. Working with existing vessels often introduces unexpected challenges,” Eric notes. “It takes flexibility and a pragmatic approach to succeed.”

The need for professional project and contract management

A few years after Eric joined Damen Maaskant, the yard embarked on a yacht retrofit project. “What started as a modest modernization and extension of the aft ship grew into a extensive refit where we stripped everything down to the bare steel. The complexity demanded structured processes.”

Toward professional contract management and project control

Eric continues, “I realized we needed to introduce a new discipline to better handle these assignments. Through Damen’s headquarters, I connected with The Synergy Partner, led by Dick

Bruins. Their expertise helped us identify and manage risks effectively.

They immediately began establishing project control and contract management systems. These frameworks are particularly valuable for complex projects where predictability is key.” One example of their support is the implementation of the ‘Dick-sheet.’ Eric humorously remarks, “The name might sound quirky, but the idea is solid. It’s a system that exports data from our ERP program into a user-friendly and pragmatic Excel tool. This allows project managers to focus on forecasted costs instead of past expenses. It’s a cultural shift that makes projects more manageable, efficient, and predictable.”

Catering to new clients

This systematic approach is increasingly required by Damen Maaskant’s newer clients. “In the past, clients often ordered similar vessels as their colleagues. Today, we deal with publicly traded companies headquartered across the globe. In such cases, project manageability and predictability are critical. It’s mutually beneficial to identify risks and formalize agreements in writing,” Eric elaborates.

Lawyers are not always the first step

Many shipyards face these challenges and often involve lawyers to mitigate risks. Eric shares his perspective: “Not all lawyers understand the intricacies of building and converting ships, let alone the associated risks. Through The Synergy Partner, especially Dick, we’ve found a sparring partner who understands shipyard operations, advises the board on risk management, and

speaks the language of lawyers. They help integrate these risks into well-crafted contracts, which has been a vital addition to our shipyard. I trust their technical and legal advice.”

Realizing dreams

Eric concludes, “What I appreciate about our yard is its pragmatic mindset. We’ve worked with some suppliers for decades without needing extensive contracts. For more complex projects, we now use detailed agreements, which provide clarity for all parties.

As a shipyard, we make our clients’ dreams a reality. Managing expectations and controlling risks are crucial. Collaborating with a partner who deeply understands both the technical and legal aspects forms the foundation of our growth.”