Damen & Folla Maritime to Deliver New Hybrid Workboat to Nova Sea

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group and its new partner, Norway’s Folla Maritime Service AS, have signed a contract with leading salmon farming company Nova Sea for the delivery of another hybrid workboat.

The agreement is for the construction and delivery of a new FollaPower 50EL hybrid workboat. This vessel will be number 106 from the Folla shipyard and will be the sixth vessel of this specific type to be delivered to Nova Sea.

The contract is part of Nova Sea’s broader plan to replace its existing fleet with more environmentally friendly and sustainable vessels. Nova Sea places a strong emphasis on sustainable salmon farming and has a clear vision and strategy for operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Their choice of the FollaPower 50EL as their new workboat further demonstrates their commitment to reducing the environmental impact of their operations.

“Folla Maritime and Nova Sea have had a close partnership for some time, and we are proud to have once again earned their trust with the signing for another vessel,” says Otto Sjølien, Managing Director of Folla Maritime Service. “The FollaPower 50EL has been developed in close collaboration with Nova Sea, and this confirms the already strong and positive relationship between our shipyard and Nova Sea as our customer.”

By delivering a hybrid vessel that meets Nova Sea’s requirements, Folla Maritime is continuing to demonstrate its innovation capabilities and its commitment to delivering high-quality products from its shipyard in Flatanger.

The vessel is a single-hull design, 15 by 8 metres, powered by a twin propulsion system. It includes two electric motors, a 444 kWh battery pack and two electric thrusters. The result is a quieter working environment and so improves conditions for the crew. The onboard generator can also assist with propulsion and battery charging when necessary, and the vessel is well-equipped to perform a wide range of work operations efficiently.

“We have already taken delivery of several hybrid vessels from the shipyard, and several more are currently under construction,” adds Bjørn Helge Hjartåker, Production Director / COO at Nova Sea. “Nova Sea entered into a framework agreement with Folla Maritime back in 2022, and this contract reaffirms our strong partnership with them. We have implemented an investment plan to renew our fleet with a focus on sustainable and innovative solutions. Nova Sea, we remain committed to our trusted partners and development strategy.”

About Folla Maritime Service – a new partner yard of Damen Shipyard Group

Folla Maritime Service is a shipyard located in Flatanger, Norway, that specialies in newbuilds and the servicing of vessels for the aquaculture industry. With a state-of-the-art production and service facility, the yard builds aluminium workboats and personnel vessels, and performs servicing, repairs, and upgrades on existing fleets. The company also has a department that brokers second-hand vessels for the aquaculture sector.

In April 2025, Damen reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Folla Maritime Service.?This partnership brings together Damen’s global expertise in shipbuilding and Folla Maritime’s deep knowledge of the Norwegian aquaculture industry. By combining their complementary strengths, the shipbuilders can offer a diverse portfolio of multi-functional hybrid and electric vessels tailored for various offshore and nearshore aquaculture activities.