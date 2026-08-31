Damen FCS 2710 Launched Tumar for Republic of Kazakhstan

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

On 25 August, Damen held launching and naming ceremony for the Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710 Tumar for the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the ceremony, the parties signed the vessel’s technical acceptance. After sea trials planned in September, the vessel will be ready for delivery to the client.

Fast lead time

Damen and the National company Teniz Zhasagy, which operates under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, signed the contract for the vessel in May this year. Thanks to Damen’s strategic stock vessel programme, the FCS 2710 had already been built, ensuring a rapid lead time between contract signing and acceptance.

The Twin Axe hull design form provides for safe, fast and fuel-efficient performance with outstanding seakeeping behaviour. The FCS 2710 is named Tumar, which means protector. It will undertake search and rescue, firefighting, oil spill response, medical assistance and other emergency duties to protect lives and critical infrastructure.

Bespoke design

For this scope, Damen’s proven, standard design has been tailored with the installation of a range of equipment, including Fire-Fighting systems and a unique oil spill response solution. Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Mukhanov said, “I would like to express my thanks to Damen for the positive and constructive cooperation we have had. The results of this are plain to see in this impressive vessel. I have full confidence in the capabilities of Tumar to fulfill the important responsibility of preserving life and infrastructure in Kazakh waters.”

Shared commitment to safety

Damen Sales Director Vadim Akimov said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the trust they have placed in Damen in their selection of this vessel. We greatly value this partnership and are proud to contribute to the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s maritime safety and emergency response capabilities. Today marks a shared commitment to safety, preparedness and the protection of people and the environment.”