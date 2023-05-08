Damen Delivers Two Vessels to A. R. Singh Contractors Ltd.

Shoalbuster 3209 named Aria

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has recently delivered two vessels, a Shoalbuster 3209 named Aria, and a Stan Pontoon 4113 to A. R. Singh Contractors Ltd. Damen signed the contract for the Shoalbuster with its customer in December 2021. Closer to completion of the vessel, the shipbuilder was able to deliver the pontoon within a month after contract effectiveness thanks to its practice of building vessels in series and keeping them in stock for short lead times.



The combination of the Shoalbuster and the Stan Pontoon will soon leave the Damen construction yard in Gorinchem, the Netherlands, to work in the marine contracting business in the Southern Caribbean. With the industry around the construction of roads, hotels, shore bases and other buildings booming in Guyana, the vessels will have no time to loose to get to work.



With the hull of the Shoalbuster already constructed, Damen was able to accommodate all wishes from the customer in a relatively short time span. The electrical network has been adapted to be better suited in the region that the vessel will operate. The large working deck, alongside the heavy duty crane and winch, will provide the perfect working tools for the rough work required. Also, the vessel can fulfil her duties offshore as a Fire Fighting 1 system including spray has been fitted.



This is the second time that Damen has delivered a vessel to A. R. Singh Contractors, which took delivery of a Stan Tug 2208, named Adamant, in 2008.



Mark Singh, director at A. R. Singh said, “Having had a good experience with Damen when they supplied our tug Adamant a few years ago, we decided to approach them again when we required a new addition to our fleet. Once more, Damen have been able to provide us with exactly what we required, going the extra mile to accommodate our wishes, and tailoring the vessel to our requirements.”

Damen Area Manager Caribbean Bram van der Plas said, “We are very grateful to A. R. Singh for placing their trust in Damen again. We were confident that our standard Shoalbuster 3209 design, with a few adjustments, is perfectly suited for the upcoming jobs. The addition of the Stan Pontoon 4113 serves as a clear demonstration of the benefits of building vessels in series, providing operators with rapid access to proven, reliable technology, whenever they need it.”



The Damen Shoalbuster 3209 is 32.27 x 9.35 metres and delivers 45+ tonnes of bollard pull. It is a versatile, multi-functional vessel able to conduct a wide range of duties including (ocean-going) towage, mooring, pushing and firefighting. The vessel's elongated, 80m 2 deck space ensures its suitability for anchor-handling operations as well.

