Damen Delivers Two Fairplay Towage Tugs

In week 14 Damen Shipyards Group delivered two RSD Tugs 2513 to the Fairplay Towage Group. The vessels will operate in Germany and Poland, respectively. During the same week, the company signed a further contract which will see Damen delivering an additional three tugs to its client; two more RSD Tugs 2513 and an ASD Tug 2813.

Although built to proven, standard Damen designs, the tugs are being built with a number of options to ensure their suitability for Fairplay Towage Group’s requirements.



In the case of the RSD Tugs 2513, Damen is also providing ice reinforcement to enable the tugs to operate in light ice conditions.

Due to Damen’s practice of constructing vessels in series for stock, the three vessels of the latest order will be delivered before the end of the year. Damen, which seeks to supports its clients with a comprehensive portfolio of services spanning the entire lifecycle, is also arranging the transportation of the vessels from its yard in Vietnam via heavy lift ship.

As part of ship delivery support, Damen Services provides a contact person who is available round the clock to provide any information that the customer may require. Additionally, Damen handles contact with the carrier, export documentation, drawings and calculations, transfer to location and all lashing and loading operations.

Damen sales manager for Germany Joschka Boddeling said, “We are very grateful to Fairplay Towage for this latest order. Starting with the Fairplay 37, the company has ordered a total of seven Damen vessels over the last eighteen months. It’s an honour to see the relationship between our two companies continue to develop in this way and I’m looking forward to continuing our collaboration.”

Philip-Alexander Harmstorf, Managing Director of Fairplay Towage said, “We are very happy to place another order with Damen. These tugs will help to increase the commonality of our fleet, increasing the efficiency of our operations. Throughout our previous orders with Damen, the communication and response has been excellent; they have always done what they have said they will do. Furthermore, we really value the local presence they have established in Hamburg for both sales and service.”

