Damen Delivers Shoalbuster 3209 to Caspian Offshore Construction

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered a Shoalbuster (SBu) 3209 to Caspian Offshore Construction. The vessel, named Caspian Lotus, joins the company’s fleet of over 50 vessels and barges. Caspian Lotus begins its career supporting dredging projects in the Persian Gulf. The vessel is well suited to its operational scope, with its shallow draught of just 3.3 metres, 80m 2 of deck space, ample crane capacity and powerful propulsion.

Long-term relationship

Caspian Offshore Construction is a long-term client of Damen. The company took delivery of its first Damen vessel – a Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 1605 back in 2006. Since then, Caspian Offshore Construction has purchased a number of Damen Multi Cats (MuC) and FCS vessels, both newbuilds and second hand.

In the past five years alone, the company has placed orders for a Stan Tug (STu) 1606, SBu 3815, MuC 2611, MuC 3313 Shallow Draught, and an FCS 4008.

Rapid delivery

Caspian Offshore Construction often chooses to work with Damen vessels as they are well aligned with its operational profile. Additionally, thanks to Damen’s practice of building vessels in series for stock, the shipbuilder is able to facilitate rapid delivery.

The Caspian Lotus is a prime example of this, the contract being signed in August this year, just a few months in advance of delivery.

Proven portfolio

First active in the Caspian Sea region, Caspian Offshore Construction began operations in the Middle East three years ago. Since then, it has built up a successful operation in the region with a fourteen-strong fleet of vessels and barges.

General Manager for Caspian Offshore Construction Middle East DMCC Aleksey Chirkin said: “We must say that apart from other important factors in play, successful development of our project in the Middle East region is also due to our fruitful relationship with Damen Shipyards and their professional team. Their business model based on building for stock, coupled with high quality of build and after-sale services, suits us well and often makes Damen our shipyard of choice. Caspian Lotus is another prime example of that. Today, fifty percent of our regional fleet consists of first-class Damen vessels, which in turn, together with our onshore infrastructure and crews, is often giving us a competitive edge, helping our company to secure and expand our market niche in the region. I am confident our partnership with Damen will continue providing us with new opportunities in the future.”

Damen’s Regional Sales Manager Marc Tijssen said, “We are delighted to hand over this latest vessel to Caspian Offshore Construction. Our successful long-term relationship demonstrates the advantages the Damen philosophy offers maritime operators. Building vessels in series in this way not only ensures our clients of the fastest possible delivery time, it also gives them access to platforms that are proven in action and optimally reliable. I have every confidence that the Caspian Lotus will prove to be a positive addition to the Caspian Offshore Construction fleet, and look forward to our companies’ continued cooperation in the future.”