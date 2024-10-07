Damen Delivers Rocket Landing Platform to Blue Origin

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

The vessel – called Jacklyn – will be deployed as a sea-based landing platform for Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket programme. The vessel will serve as a solid and secure platform for rocket recoveries.

Speaking after the Jacklyn’s arrival at Cape Canaveral, Damen’s Area Manager North America Marnix Brouwer said, “We are proud to be able to contribute to this groundbreaking space mission. We thank Blue Origin for the trust placed in the team here at Damen. We wish Blue Origin all the success with the New Glenn space programme.”