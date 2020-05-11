Damen Delivers Multi Cat 1908 to Inverlussa Marine Services

By The Maritime Executive 05-11-2020 04:54:01

On March 30 in Hardinxveld, the Netherlands, Damen Shipyards Group handed over a Multi Cat 1908 named Patricia Matheson to Inverlussa Marine Services. The company, based on the Isle of Mull, Scotland, will operate the vessel in the aquaculture industry.

Inverlussa Marine Service is one of Scotland’s leading workboat companies, supplying vessels to service contracts for amongst others, the offshore wind and fish-farming sectors, throughout the UK and Europe. Patricia Matheson will be the 12th vessel operating in the company’s fleet and their first Damen vessel.

The contract order for the vessel was signed in October, 2019. The fast delivery was facilitated by Damen’s practice of building hulls for stock. This vessel will work in the aquaculture industry and will carry out a diverse range of tasks including grid inspections, anchor-handling and equipment towage.

Ben Wilson, managing director of Inverlussa Marine Services said, “We enjoyed working with Damen on this project. Their Multicats are renowned around the world and when the right opportunity arose, we were delighted to partner with them. The Patricia Matheson will strengthen the breadth of services that we can now provide to our clients in Scotland and further afield.”

Although based on the standardised, proven Damen Multi Cat 1908 design, Inverlussa Marine Services have customised their new vessel. This has included the positioning of the capstan cranes and manouevring stands, some tailoring to the vessel’s accommodation and the installation of an additional generator to provide the power the vessel needs to serve the aquaculture industry.

Additionally, in alignment with the company’s keen focus on operating efficiency, Patricia Matheson features an additional crane and a larger main winch.

Damen sales manager Mike Besijn said, “It’s been a pleasure working with Inverlussa Marine Services on the development of their Multi Cat. They really knew what they were looking for in their vessel and have provided us with valuable input in her development. On behalf of Damen I would like to wish the company every success with their first Damen vessel.”

