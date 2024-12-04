Damen Delivers Europe’s First Fully Electric Tug to Port of Antwerp-Bruges

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered six RSD Tugs 2513 to the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium. The delivery consists of five RSD Tugs 2513 and one RSD-E Tug 2513 – the first fully electric tug to operate in a European port.

Sustainable initiatives

With its fully electric propulsion, the RSD-E Tug 2513 paves the way to zero emission operations. The remaining five vessels are also contributing to cleaner operations. The vessels’ onboard Damen Marine NO X Reduction Systems remove harmful emissions from exhaust gases, ensuring IMO Tier III compliance.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges is pursuing a number of sustainable initiatives towards its goal to become carbon neutral by 2050. Measures taken include fleet renewal, with both increasingly efficient newbuilds and the conversion of existing tonnage to run on clean, alternative fuels.

Comprehensive solutions

In its scope of total maritime solutions provider, Damen has delivered and commissioned the electric tug’s 1.5 megawatt charger and onshore electric infrastructure. The tug is able to perform a minimum of two towage operations on a single charge, and can be fully recharged in just two hours.

This broad scope additionally includes Damen Services' extensive support, covering every phase from delivery and start-up to maintenance management and the standard 1-year Damen Warranty. This support includes an extensive training package with simulator-based, technical, and onboard training, initiated well in advance to prepare the crews for the arrival of all new vessels. The training programme is set to continue over the next five years.

Pioneering steps

"We are thrilled to welcome the six state-of-the-art tugs, including an electric model, into our fleet. With each new addition, we move closer to achieving our emission targets towards a greener future,” says Rob Smeets, Chief Operational Officer of Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

Damen Sales Manager Benelux Vincent Maes said, “On behalf of Damen, I would like to congratulate the Port of Antwerp-Bruges on the delivery of their new vessels – including Europe’s first fully electric tug. The pioneering steps towards increased sustainability they have taken are commendable and will, I am sure, serve as inspiration for other ports. I am looking forward to continuing to build on our relationship, as both Damen and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges continue to pursue solutions towards a sustainable maritime future.”

The six tugs formed part of a shipment of vessels transported from Damen’s yard in Vietnam aboard Jumbo Kinetic. Upon arrival in North Sea Port’s Vlissingen harbour, the heavy lift vessel was greeted by tugs from the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and escorted along the Western Scheldt river on its final approach to the port.