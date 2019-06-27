Damen Delivers Eco-Efficient Tug to Port of Ciutadella for Baleària

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-27 18:09:03

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Spain-based major ferry operator Baleària for the delivery of a Stan Tug 1606 E3. The contract was signed by Ettore Morace and Guillermo Alomar, executive director of operations and fleet director of Baleària respectively and Carlos Gonzalez Martin on behalf of Damen. The vessel is an answer to increasing demands for sustainability in the maritime industry. It will be the first IMO Tier III compliant tug to operate in the Mediterranean Sea and the first Damen vessel to serve in Baleària’s fleet.

Baleària has acquired the tug to reinforce the operation of its vessels in the harbour of Ciutadella – Menorca. The tug, which arrived on June 26, is named Rolon Plata II, after Rolon Plata; the name of the first ferry operated in the Port of Ciutadella by Flebasa – the precursor to Baleària – in 1993.

Baleària required a compact, powerful tug to give towage assistance and one that should be ready to take up its role in the quickest possible timeframe. Thanks to Damen’s philosophy of standardized shipbuilding in series, the tug was on stock ready for delivery just four weeks following order. Damen has delivered more than 80 Stan Tug 1606 vessels to clients during the last 15 years. Despite its standard design Damen has tailored the vessel to Baleària’s requirements

This includes outfitting the vessel with FiFi capabilities, oil recovery kit and inclusion of a NOX Reduction System, an advanced active emissions control system using SCR technology for NOX reductions of approximately 70 percent compared to a conventional vessel and aligned with IMO Tier III. With the additional noise reduction associated with the system, this is an important feature for a vessel that will operate in Menorca – a biosphere reserve.

The system is easy to fit at any stage of the shipbuilding process, or as a retrofit. It is available for inclusion on all vessels in Damen’s next generation of tugs. It is notable in its compactness, enabling emissions compliance even in a relatively small tug. Application of the system onboard the proven Damen Stan Tug 1606 gives the vessel Damen’s E3 accreditation, being environmentally friendly, efficient in operation and economically viable.

Baleària, a leading ferry operator serving routes in Spain, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and North Africa, has committed itself to increased sustainability in its operations, in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. For the company this has involved constructing new RoPax vessels using dual-fuel LNG propulsion, as well as the conversion of existing vessels.

“This next-generation tug will be able to meet the needs of all operators, as well as being available for salvage and rescue in the area," said Baleària's General Director of Operations, Ettore Morace.

Damen Sales Manager Carlos Gonzalez Martin said, “We as Damen, are very proud to play a role in supporting Baleària in bringing this proven Damen vessel – environmentally friendly and fitted with efficient technology – to the beautiful and ecologically important Balearic Islands. The cooperation between our two companies has been excellent, very smooth and efficient, enabling us to comfortably deliver her on schedule. This is in no small part due to our shared commitment to the further development of a sustainable maritime industry.”

