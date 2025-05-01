Damen and Noatum Maritime Sign for Second Full Electric RSD-E Tug 2513

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group and Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, have agreed on the delivery of a second, fully electric Damen RSD-E Tug 2513. The agreement was signed by Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster and Damen Shipyards Group CEO, Arnout Damen.

The RSD-E Tug 2513 enables Noatum Maritime to perform berthing and unberthing operations at Khalifa Port with two electric tugs. This is aligned with Noatum Maritime’s vision to provide their clients with fully sustainable berthing operations.

The RSD-E Tug 2513, at 25 metres, is very compact and well suited to the modern terminal operation handling the world’s largest ships. The patented Damen Twin Fin skeg and double bow concept provides superior manoeuvrability and sailing characteristics in both sailing directions. It offers ample strength with 70+ tonnes bollard pull. The tug is able to complete two or more assignments on a single charge and can be rapidly recharged in just two hours, thereby supporting the maritime energy transition without compromising on performance.

Based on the success of the previously delivered RSD-E Tugs 2513, Damen is able to build the electric tugs allowing very short delivery times.

Arnout Damen said, “We are honoured by this agreement from Noatum Maritime for a second RSD-E Tug 2513. We are looking forward to this next chapter in the development of the productive and long-term relationship between our two organisations, with a joint vision on a sustainable and cost-efficient maritime future.”

Noatum Maritime is establishing itself as a pioneer in sustainable harbour operations and accelerating the transition to cleaner, more efficient maritime solutions. These initiatives align with global decarbonisation efforts while delivering cost-effective, high-performance alternatives to traditional operations.

Noatum Maritime took delivery of its first RSD-E Tug 2513 in July 2024. The Bu Tinah was the first fully electric tug to operate in the Middle East. The electric tug was tested in the harshest environmental conditions, with summer ambient temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius, and it quickly made a name for itself with the achievement of a Guinness World Record title for Most Powerful Electric Tugboat.