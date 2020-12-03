Cyprus Shipping Chamber Hails UN Seafarer Resolution

By The Maritime Executive 12-03-2020 05:25:12

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber welcomes with satisfaction the adoption of the Resolution entitled “International cooperation to address challenges faced by seafarers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic to support global supply chains”, by the United Nations General Assembly, on 1 December 2020.

The Resolution calls for all Governments to immediately designate seafarers as key workers and implement proper protocols as approved by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to facilitate with safety crew changes, seafarers’ repatriation as well as ensure access to health care.

The above has been a longstanding plea of the International Shipping Industry, asking for all Governments to properly address this humanitarian crisis, with more than 400,000 seafarers, whose contracts have expired for many months, are still onboard and unable to be repatriated. Dealing with this burning issue, also safeguards the uninterrupted flow of supply chains and international trade, which are more essential than ever during these challenging times.

In this respect, the Shipping Chamber appreciates the efforts of the UN and stresses the importance for Cyprus, who has already acknowledged seafarers as key workers, to include them among the categories that will receive priority vaccination.

