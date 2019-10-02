Cypriot Elected VP of European Community Shipowners’ Associations

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-02 21:49:49

The European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA), representing the national shipowners’ associations of the European Union, held a Board of Directors meeting on 2 October 2019, at Athens, Greece. The Chamber’s President Mr. Philippos Philis and Director General Mr. Thomas A. Kazakos, represented the Cyprus Shipping Industry as part of the Cyprus delegation.

During this important meeting, and further to a relevant nomination by the Cyprus Shipping Industry, with the support of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners which is part of the Cyprus delegation together with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, Mr. Philippos Philis, was unanimously elected, as Vice-President of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations.

The election of a Cypriot Vice-President at the helm of European Shipping, is considered a milestone for Cyprus Shipping and a national accomplishment for Cyprus in general, reflecting the high recognition the Cyprus Shipping is enjoying among the European Shipping community, as one of the leading maritime centers worldwide.



