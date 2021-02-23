Customisation Is the Future For Vessel Connectivity

02-23-2021

In this digital age, maritime communications are set to move away from the ‘one size fits all’ approach to become fully customisable, predicts connectivity specialist IEC Telecom.

As it launches its new comprehensive suite of applications for use across a wide range of maritime sectors, IEC Telecom says having the flexibility to provide individual, customised solutions across fleets and even for individual vessels is the next step in the digital revolution.

Nabil Ben Soussia, CEO Asia, Middle East & CIS at IEC Telecom Group, said: “Customisation using individual solutions will play a leading role in the future of maritime digitalisation. The advanced sectors of the industry are already moving away from the need to have different systems and devices. Instead, future maritime communications will be housed in one device, fully customisable, adaptable and upgradeable whatever, whenever and wherever you need.

“We are delighted to offer this additional layer of services to meet the requirements of our maritime clients across the globe,” he said.

OptiSoft offers a wide range of advanced communication services optimised for the maritime industry including reliable email management, advanced cyber security, robust data transfer, and remote configuration, as well as enabling a range of vessel administration processes.

The suite of services is managed via a cloud-based dashboard which can be accessed by any web-enabled device. The applications can be added or amended remotely, giving a high-level of flexibility to the system.

OptiSoft’s suite of applications currently includes:

• OneMail – Cost-efficient email management for small vessels • OneMailPro – Email management application for corporate networks with multiple users

• OneCover – Comprehensive antivirus solution,

• OneShare – coming soon – this advanced file-transfer service enabling efficient sea to shore data transmission

OptiSoft services can be accessed via a connected laptop with lowest bandwidth requirements. Hence the new portfolio of services is affordable both to small and large vessels. Although OptiSoft does not require any specialized hardware, vessel owners can maximize its performance with OneGate system. Combined, these two solutions will offer 360 toolkit for marine communication, supported by an advanced network management features including filtration, QoS, LTE failover and more.

Mr Ben Soussia added: “Having worked with the maritime sector for many years we are able to identify what our customers need and produce solutions which are futureproof. Optisoft will transform the way you operate your fleet connectivity.

“In addition, all of these advanced applications have been developed to include a strong element of cyber security – protecting your vessel systems while helping you to comply with the latest cyber security regulations, including the IMO’s new guidelines. As industry requirements evolve, we are committed to supplying services which meet all demands.”



