Curnard's Queen Anne to Sail in 2024

Cunard's Queen Anne to Sail in 2024

Designers from David Collins Studio, Richmond International and Sybille de Margerie who worked with Creative Director Adam D. Tihany were all in attendance to reveal the design inspiration behind Queen Anne. Having been immersed in the Cunard archives, the talents, whose portfolios include luxury hotels, bars, restaurants, high-end yachts, and private grand residences, have ensured that Queen Anne exudes classic Cunard style while showcasing many new considered touches. Queen Anne’s breath-taking interiors take inspiration from Cunard’s past, celebrating the beautiful art deco style finishes that the brand is known for, to define a striking new design direction for the future.

Angus Struthers, Acting Senior Vice President for Cunard, warmly greeted guests - ‘Tonight, you started your journey at sunset and traveled through a sensory experience before viewing a one-of-a-kind art gallery showcasing a selection from the 4,300 never seen before pieces of artwork and sculptures that have been curated for Queen Anne. We have been working with more than 3,000 artists and designers and are proud to continue our work championing contemporary artists, some of which you will have the pleasure of meeting this evening. It just leaves me to thank our world-leading designers and brand partners as they continue to refine the Cunard signatures and craft a collection of exciting new Queen Anne venues and experiences. We look forward to sharing more about the collection over the coming year and can’t wait to welcome you on board in 2024!’

Queen Anne will set sail in 2024. Her maiden season are on sale @ Cunard.com

