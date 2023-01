Cunard Has Strongest to "Wave" Season in a Decade

Cunard has reported that in the first week of January, it has booked more guests than any equivalent period in the last decade.

Cunard's Wave Season promotion runs from January through March 2023. The luxury brand has seen strong booking momentum across 2023 and 2024 sailings, with summer itineraries and Queen Anne's maiden season proving particularly popular with guests.

Carnival UK president Sture Myrmell said, "Following two of our strongest booking periods in 2022, we have seen unparalleled bookings during the start of Wave and have increased our marketing investment significantly, including TV advertising for the first time as we reach and appeal to new audiences. It's clear that guests look forward to stepping back on board both in the UK and across all our global markets."

About CUNARD:

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line renowned for creating unforgettable experiences worldwide. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world-class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library, and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

