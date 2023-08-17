Cunard Enables Shore Power Capability Across the Fleet

[By Cunard]

Cunard achieves a milestone as the brand attains the capability for its entire fleet to connect to shore power.

Queen Elizabeth has been fitted with shore power capabilities and now all three Cunard ships – Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth – have the ability to plug into shore power, where available. The line’s newest ship, Queen Anne, set to debut in May 2024, will have the technology installed before her maiden voyage.

Shore power technology enables docked ships to connect directly to a specially fitted land-based source, allowing cruise ships to switch off their on board engines and operate on electricity sourced entirely from the local electrical grid, reducing emissions and noise while at port. The ability for the ships to plug in to local grids already exists at many key ports, including Queen Mary 2’s homeport at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal and Queen Anne’s homeport in Southampton, England.

Katie McAlister, President at Cunard, said: “By adopting shore power technology, we are taking a significant step in our ongoing commitment to reducing emissions, minimizing our carbon footprint, and fostering healthier port environments. The introduction of shore power technology aligns seamlessly with Cunard's corporate vision and values, and we are proud to be able to take such a positive step.”

