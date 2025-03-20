Cummins Secures DNV Approval in Principle for Methanol-Ready Marine Engine

[By: Cummins Inc.]

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from DNV for its methanol-ready QSK60 IMO II and IMO III engines, available in power ratings from 2000 to 2700 hp (1491 - 2013 kW). The approval, granted in June 2024, validates Cummins' retrofittable methanol dual-fuel solution for the global marine market, ensuring compliance with the highest standards of safety and performance.

Following extensive field testing, Cummins plans to launch the retrofit kits post-2028 to align with market demand and infrastructure readiness. Designed for diesel-electric systems, these kits can be integrated with battery technology to optimize efficiency and sustainability.

Dawn Wehr, Cummins Executive Director – Strategy, Product Planning & Digital, said: “Using a retrofittable solution dismisses the need for a major vessel overhaul and creates an immediate positive impact on carbon-emissions reduction. With our continual work on developing solutions for other alcohol fuels, including ethanol, we are committed to providing solutions that work for different operations and fuel infrastructure availabilities to ensure ease of adoption.”

The approval builds on Cummins' August 2023 announcement permitting the use of renewable diesel, such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), across its high-horsepower engine range. By leveraging renewable diesel in dual-fuel solutions, ship operators can make significant progress towards reducing carbon emissions.

“Cummins is committed to delivering innovative power solutions to the marine industry,” added Gbile Adewunmi, Vice President of Industrial Markets – Power Systems Business. “Through partnerships with our customers, we can drive solutions that meet application requirements, sustainability targets, as well as bridge the longer-term goal of zero emissions. This announcement is a strong example of the investment and technology advancements Cummins is making to further our Destination Zero strategy."