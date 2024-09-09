CUBE Battery System Receives DNV Type Approval

[By: Lehmann Marine]

Lehmann Marine announces that the CUBE battery system has received the prestigious DNV type approval. The award of the type approval confirms that the CUBE battery system meets the standards of DNV’s industry leading rules and the applicable international regulations.

"We are extremely pleased with the certification, which our team has been working towards with commitment and focus since the market launch of our new flexible battery system CUBE. We want to thank DNV for the smooth and constructive cooperation,“ explains Alexander Lehmann, Managing Director of Lehmann Marine.

DNV also welcomes the successful certification. “We are very pleased that Lehmann Marine chose DNV as the classification partner for their CUBE system. This has been an excellent cooperation and shows that they are committed to meeting the highest independently developed and verified quality and safety standards. DNV looks forward to forward to continuing to support Lehmann Marine in providing solutions that enhance the safety and sustainability of the maritime industry,” said Rasmus Stute, Area Manager Germany, DNV Maritime.

Rasmus Stute and Andreas Andrecht from DNV presented the certificate to Alexander Lehmann and Dirk Lehmann of Lehmann Marine. The handover occured a the SMM exhibition in Hamburg at the company‘s stand A4.105 in Hall A4.

The CUBE battery system offers a unique combination of flexibility, safety and efficiency. Thanks to its modular design, the batteries can be ideally adapted to the specific requirements of ships with limited space on board. Small and easily accessible battery modules enable uncomplicated maintenance. At the same time, using Lithium Ferrophosphate (LFP) technology ensures high performance, reliability and improved safety during operation. Compared to conventional nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries, LFP batteries are significantly safer. Even in the event of a thermal runaway, only gas is released and safely discharged to the outside.

Lehmann Marine is the market leader for maritime LFP battery systems, and the CUBE and COBRA products have proven successful in numerous projects. The company remains passionate about developing advanced energy storage systems and actively contributes to the pursuit of emission-free shipping. The continuously growing number of orders and project inquiries strengthens Lehmann Marine‘s position as a leading provider of safe and compact energy storage systems in shipping.