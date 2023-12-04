CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal has Joined the Portchain Connect Network

[By: Portchain]

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal implements Portchain Connect to simplify the berth alignment process with shipping lines.

Portchain today announced CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal (CSPADT) will join the Portchain Connect network. CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal will use Portchain Connect to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing. Portchain is excited to partner with CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal to simplify their communication channels and improve overall berth alignment. Portchain Connect enables CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal to receive real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems and enables them to respond and counter-propose quickly, to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan.

"We are excited to work with CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal and help them drive efficiencies in their berth alignment process by facilitating streamlined data exchange. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and continuously improving the platform based on user feedback" Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder.

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal Welcomes Portchain Connect Network to Abu Dhabi, delivering smooth and seamless trade.