CSM Türkiye Announces Collaboration with Transoba Denizcilik ve Ticaret A.S

[By: Columbia Shipmanagement]

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), member of Columbia Group, has underlined its commitment to the Turkish market and entered into a partnership with leading shipping operator Transoba Denizcilik ve Ticaret A.S.

Following the opening of the Türkiye office last year, CSM will take on the shipmanagement services of the fleet, as well as supplying and managing multi-national crew and engaging Turkish Captains and engineers at management level. CSM Türkiye and CSM Deutschland will work together to ensure smooth operations.

The collaboration will also see Transoba Denizcilik ve Ticaret A.S. benefit from Columbia’s suite of digitalisation services, ensuring the vessels are all compliant with the most recent ship carbon intensity and rating system EEXI and CII legislation.

Xanthos Kyriacou, Regional Managing Director of Columbia Group said: “We are thrilled to enter a valuable and trusted working relationship with Transoba Denizcilik ve Ticaret A.S., an esteemed commercial vessel operator in Türkiye. Transoba Denizcilik ve Ticaret A.S.’s vision aligns perfectly with CSM, as being a pioneer in its field and its customer-focused approach to everything it does. This partnership further cements our commitment to the Turkish market, and we are looking forward to working with Transoba Denizcilik ve Ticaret A.S. and its vessels and crew.”

CSM Türkiye offers full ‘second party’ technical and crew management services as well as essential vessel digitalisation and optimisation services through Columbia’s much heralded Performance Optimisation Control Room (POCR), in addition to training, catering and newbuilding consultancy. Columbia’s turnkey solutions guarantee cost-optimised operations and benefits obtained from economies of scale. The Columbia Group offers an integrated service platform with diverse support to all its stakeholders.

Crews can also have access to support services, such as mental health and training through Columbia’s preferred partner OneCare Group, while Columbia Finance can provide stakeholders in the Turkish market with the necessary project equity.

Capt. Ahmet GIDER, Operation Manager at Transoba Denizcilik ve Ticaret A.S., added: “We are delighted to be working with Columbia Shipmanagement, ensuring our vessels are managed to the best standards and our crews are provided with the full 360 degrees of support services for their health and wellbeing. The global procurement advantage of working with Columbia puts us ahead of the game, and we look forward to a long-lasting working relationship with CSM.”

The importance of the ‘second party’ shipmanagement model to the Turkish market was underlined by Mark O’Neil, President and CEO of Columbia Group, who said at the opening that CSM Türkiye's blueprint was all about “working with our stakeholders, our clients and our friends, side-by-side, supporting their ability to grow through the delivery of Columbia Group services."