Cruising Returns to Port of Newcastle

[By: Port of Newcastle]



Port of Newcastle has welcomed the first cruise ship in more than two years, with the arrival of Coral Princess on its maiden voyage into Newcastle.

The 294-metre vessel is the first cruise ship to sail into Newcastle since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and marks the start of the city’s 2022-23 cruise season, which includes a total of 11 scheduled visits and an estimated 17,000 passengers.

Coral Princess is one of four cruise ships making their maiden visit to Newcastle this season alongside Grand Princess, Viking Mars and Silver Muse.

Coral Princess can carry up to 2,390 passengers and will visit Port of Newcastle five times between Wednesday 10 August and Sunday 25 September.

Throughout the season, Newcastle Cruise Volunteers will be on hand to provide a friendly welcome for passengers.

The team of 15 dedicated volunteers will share their love of Newcastle and provide expert local advice to ensure passengers get the most out of their time in the city.

Port of Newcastle Executive Manager Marine and Operations Glen Hayward said it was wonderful to welcome cruise ships back to Newcastle.

“After two long years, it’s great to be able to once again facilitate cruise ship visits given the important economic benefits they have for the region and the community,” Mr Hayward said.

“Newcastle continues to be popular port of call for cruise passengers this season, and who can blame them, with its close proximity to world-class beaches, the natural beauty of Port Stephens and vineyards of the Hunter Valley.”

Mr Hayward said measures will be in place during visits to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and keep volunteers, passengers and the community safe.

“In line with NSW and Federal Government guidelines, all passengers will be required to undertake a Rapid Antigen Test prior to disembarking and are encouraged to wear masks while transferring to and from Channel Berth,” he said.

Coral Princess will set sail from Newcastle at 5pm bound for Brisbane.



