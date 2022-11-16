Cruise Ship Celebrity Infinity Orders SOLASOLV® Sunscreens

[By: Solar Solve Ltd]

Solar Solve Marine has received an order from an Italian marine equipment company to supply SOLASOLV® anti-glare roller screens to the cruise ship M/V Celebrity Infinity.

The screens are for the navigation bridge windows of the award winning Millennium class cruise ship that was built at Chantiers de L’Atlantique, St. Nazaire in France in 2001. The ship has cruised around North America, South America, Antarctic, the Caribbean and Europe since she was built.

Since 1987 Solar Solve Marine has supplied more than 187,850 screens and roller blinds to over 19,480 vessels worldwide, and all products are ISO 9001:2015 quality assured. The company’s main product line is the well-known SOLASOLV® range of heat rejecting, anti-glare roller screens for navigation and control room windows.

The primary benefit of SOLASOLV® roller screens is to ensure safer navigation by reducing glare and reflection on display screens and bridge equipment so they are easier to read, and to provide a clear outward view without eye-strain.

Julie Lightfoot MBE, Managing Director at Solar Solve commented, “To continue to receive orders from some of the world’s most prestigious ships shows that SOLASOLV products are well regarded. We are sure that the crew will enjoy the benefits that SOLASOLV screens offer whilst navigating their vessel in hot and sunny climates.”

Full details of Solar Solve Marine products are available at www.solasolv.com or email [email protected]



