Crowley Wins Government Award for Hiring & Retaining Military Veterans

By The Maritime Executive 11-12-2020 08:35:00

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia has awarded Crowley the HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion for its exemplary success recruiting, employing and retaining U.S. military veterans.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program, created through a 2017 federal law, is the only federal government award recognizing companies for exceptional achievement in veteran employment.

By meeting the criteria required for a Platinum Medallion Award, the highest level of the program, Crowley “demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace,” according to the Labor Department.

Veterans make up more than 9 percent of the overall company workforce, and 13 percent of Crowley’s administrative employees, and the retention rate for veterans exceeds 90 percent. In addition, the company supports an employee resource group led by members of its workforce dedicated to helping veterans and active-duty personnel achieve career success. Crowley was named a Military Friendly Employer earlier this year for its success supporting veterans.

This new video features veterans at Crowley explaining the meaning of the award this Veterans Day.Crowley offers veterans career opportunities and jobs.

“We see the contribution veterans make on a regular basis that help our customers and our company achieve great results,” said Crowley’s Julius Richardson, talent acquisition business partner who is a Marine Corps veteran and co-chair of the Veterans Employee Resource Group. “We thank the federal government for the recognition, and the biggest thanks goes to our men and women who served our nation, and now make Crowley a great company and a great place to work.”

Crowley joins 674 other companies honored as platinum or gold medallion honorees from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans. They also ensure that veterans have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

