Crowley Vessels and Crews Recognized for Environmental Achievement

[By: Crowley]

The Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA) recognized 85 Crowley vessels and their crews for a cumulative 782 years of safe environmental practices and operations.

The Environmental Achievement Awards, presented annually by the CSA, commend vessels and mariners that demonstrate an outstanding safety record with no reportable spills, no U.S. Coast Guard environmental citations or other pollution incidents. Crowley’s long commitment to environmental stewardship is built on safety, training and sustainable operations everywhere the company serves.

The Crowley-owned and -managed vessels recognized by the CSA span diverse categories, including tugs, barges, containerships, tank vessels and company-managed government ships operating globally.

“We are thrilled to be recognized once again for our safety and environmental stewardship,” said Peter Sutton, vice president of health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) and operations integrity for Crowley Shipping. “This acknowledgment is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our mariners and underscores Crowley's commitment to sustainability and safety within its organization and the maritime industry.”