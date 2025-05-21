Crowley Names Vice President of Commercial for Land Transportation

[By: Crowley]

Crowley has named Gunnar Moriarty as vice president of commercial operations for its Land Transportation business unit, focused on advancing the company’s inland end-to-end trucking and intermodal solutions across North America.

With nearly two decades of experience across the transportation and logistics sectors, Moriarty is leading the strategic business growth of Crowley’s trucking and brokerage services for customers. He will focus on integrating innovative technologies to strengthen Crowley’s position in the brokerage sector and drive business development focused on customer solutions that can leverage Crowley’s comprehensive logistics offerings.

“Gunnar is an accomplished leader who brings a great deal of experience to help Crowley achieve its growth strategy in the land transportation and brokerage markets,” said Phil Shook, senior vice president of Crowley Land Transportation. “We will lean on his leadership and expertise as we look to increase our integrated logistics solutions and deliver greater value and efficiency to our customers across the U.S.”

Moriarty earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.