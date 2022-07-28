Crowley Honored for Safe Operations by Chamber of Shipping of America

Jim Varley, Chairman CSA; Captain Jerry Bowers, MV American Liberty; and Rear Admiral Richard V. Timme, Commander, Eighth Coast Guard District

Crowley, through the achievements of the captains and crews of 95 company owned or managed vessels, has been recognized for their safe operations with Jones F. Devlin Awards by the Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA).

The Devlin Award is presented to vessels that have operated for two or more years without a work-related injury to a crew member resulting in the loss of a full turn at watch.

Through 2021, Crowley has achieved 665 cumulative years of accident-free service on its recognized vessels, ranging from two to 23 years without a loss time injury across its fleet. Awarded vessels serve across the globe and include tugs, barges, commercial containerships, tank vessels and government-managed vessels under contract.

“Receiving the Devlin Awards exemplifies our commitment to safety and serves as a testament for the responsible and diligent work of our mariners,” said Boren Chambers, vice president of marine operations, Crowley Shipping, who attended the ceremony with mariners in a ceremony held on June 30, 2022, in New Orleans, La. “The safety of our people, our communities and our planet is embedded in everything we do, and it is a leading factor in our operations, partnerships and strategic solutions.”

