Crowley, GFR Media Carry Roberto Clemente’s Legacy Forward

Photo credit: Ramón "Tonito" Zayas - GFRMedia

Longtime Puerto Rico shipping and logistics company Crowley has partnered with El Nuevo Día to amplify the legacy of Roberto Clemente Walker— from San Juan to Pittsburgh and beyond. This comes as the Pittsburgh Pirates and Clemente family prepare to welcome “3,000,” a photographic exhibit dedicated to honoring the Hall-of-Famer, humanitarian, and beloved Puerto Rican hometown hero.

Leaders from Crowley, El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico’s most circulated newspaper, and the Clemente Foundation announced the unique partnership Thursday as the landmark exhibit was loaded in specially marked container aboard U.S.-based Crowley’s 455-3 vessel to journey to Pittsburgh by way of the company’s dedicated North Atlantic service between San Juan and Philadelphia. It will be on display from September 11-17 at the PNC Park grounds, home of Clemente’s Pirates.

“As Puerto Rico’s longest serving U.S. shipping and logistics company, we are grateful to carry forward the humanitarian legacy of a beloved national hero by delivering the ‘3,000’ exhibit from Puerto Rico to Pittsburgh,” said Sal Menoyo, vice president of Puerto Rico and Caribbean logistics, Crowley. “It is an awe-inspiring responsibility for every Crowley employee from Puerto Rico, the U.S. mainland and beyond to share Clemente’s history with future leaders, athletes and outstanding citizens, as we live out our commitment to the communities we serve.”

The exhibit provides a unique and intimate view of the career, family life and the timeless legacy of the legendary baseball player as seen through the lens of veteran photojournalist Luis Ramos. The exhibit features memorable black-and-white photographs and includes never published images of the behind-the-scenes moments from September 30, 1972, when Clemente joined baseball’s elite 3000th club in the company of such baseball greats as Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, and Albert Pujols—to name a few.

“We have witnessed the life-changing impact that the ‘3,000’ images have had on those who visited the exhibit here in San Juan; it has been especially compelling to see the wonderous eyes and beautiful smiles on children’s faces as they learn about the life of one of our national heroes. I am certain that Pittsburgh will welcome ‘3,000’ with the same sense of pride as they would celebrating one of the city’s hometown heroes,” said Pedro Zorrilla, CEO of GFR Media.

During its San Juan presentation, more than 120,000 residents and visitors enjoyed the exhibit. Pittsburgh area residents and baseball fans visiting the park during the Pirates two series against the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees will have an opportunity to enjoy the public exhibit. An estimated 25,000 people are expected to visit the stadium daily during the series.

Clemente received many honors during his storied professional baseball career. He was an All-Star, MVP and two-time World Series Champion in 1960 and 1971. Born and raised in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Clemente starred with the Pirates for 18 seasons from 1955 to 1972. Clemente’s legendary career was tragically cut short by a plane crash enroute to deliver aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on December 31, 1972. He was 38.

“Our father lives on through his many achievements. On behalf of my family, we are grateful to GFR and El Nuevo Día, for documenting his life and the milestone 3,000th hit so beautifully while shining a light on his legacy,” said Luis Roberto Clemente, son of the late Roberto and Vera Clemente and director of the Roberto Clemente Foundation Legacy Program.

