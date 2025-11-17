Crowley Expands Across America Logistics Services to Honor U.S. Veterans

[By: Crowley]

Crowley is expanding its support for Wreaths Across America in 2025, deepening its commitment to honoring U.S. service members through financial sponsorship and in-kind transportation and logistics services.

New this year, Crowley will provide ocean transportation, trucking and warehousing to deliver wreaths for veterans’ gravesites in cemeteries in St. Thomas and St. Croix of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In addition, Crowley will deliver thousands of wreaths to 15 cemeteries, including Jacksonville as well as other sites in Florida, Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico. The company will also sponsor wreaths for cemeteries in Alaska, Washington, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to pay tribute to veterans across the nation.

“Crowley greatly values the opportunity to honor veterans with Wreaths Across America. Hundreds of our employees volunteer each year, and our operations teams take special pride in providing the logistics services to deliver wreaths from Alaska to the Caribbean,” said Phil Shook, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Land Transportation Services. “It’s a privilege to support this mission because we deeply value the immeasurable contributions of our veterans and active-duty service members. Our partnership with Wreaths Across America reflects our values and our commitment to using logistics for the greater good.”

Crowley is a leading and longtime provider of inland and ocean transportation and logistics services for commercial and government customers in the U.S. mainland and Caribbean Basin, including managing Defense Freight Transportation Services, one of the largest U.S. Department of Defense logistics contracts. The company’s partnership with Wreaths Across America began in 2019, when the company stepped up to solve a supply chain need of the organization by sponsoring and transporting thousands of wreaths to Puerto Rico to honor veterans.

To learn more about Wreaths Across America and to sponsor a wreath for a veteran, visit?www. wreathsacrossamerica.org/ crowley.