Crowley, Eureka Chamber to Announce New Offshore Wind Office

Crowley and the Greater Eureka Chamber of Commerce will announce the company’s new Wind Services office in Eureka, California, as part of its actions to develop an offshore wind terminal at the Port of Humboldt Bay. This event will herald the start of a partnership with the region's people to be a U.S. leader in supporting renewable energy from offshore wind.

The U.S. logistics, maritime, and energy solutions company plans the facility to support renewable energy in concert with the community and the port. Services at the Humboldt Bay Offshore Wind Heavy Lift Marine Terminal will support tenants in manufacturing, installing, and operating offshore wind floating platforms, using large, heavy cargo vessels, and providing crewing and marshaling services in the Pacific waters.

Event Details



Event Location: The Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way, Eureka, California



Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023



Time: Remarks and ribbon cutting at 3:00 PM PT

Community reception to follow





About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy, and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet, and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, the backbone of global trade and economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions, Crowley Wind Services, and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units, and its subsidiaries can be found at www.crowley.com.



