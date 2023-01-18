Crowley, ESVAGT Venture Selects Fincantieri Marine Group to Build Wind

Fincantieri Marine Group reached agreement on a contract with CREST Wind, a joint venture between Crowley and ESVAGT, to design and build a 288-ft. HAV 832 Service Operation Vessel (SOV).

SOVs are purpose-built vessels used to transport technicians to service and sustain operation of wind turbines at sea. Crowley is a U.S. maritime, energy and logistics solution company serving the offshore wind market while Denmark-based ESVAGT is the leading provider of SOV service in Europe. HAV Design AS, a leading designer of SOVs in Norway, designed this specific vessel.

Fincantieri Marine Group will have the team at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) along with Crowley’s on-site construction management group to complete the building of the Jones Act-compliant vessel to service offshore wind operations in the U.S. FBS will build the vessel at its shipyard in Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., and it will go into service in 2026. The vessel will serve the Dominion Energy wind farm off the coast of Virginia under long-term charter to Siemens Gamesa.

“We are proud to be associated with important ‘green’ projects like this,” offered Marco Galbiati, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. “The SOV market is one of the most interesting and important markets for our company.”

Bob Karl, senior vice president and general manager for Crowley Wind Services added, “The SOV for CREST Wind will bring the latest innovations and performance capabilities to support the emerging clean energy sector in the U.S. -- combining ESVAGT European designs and operating practices with Crowley’s safety and operational expertise of the premier U.S. vessel operator.”

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is currently building several LNG bunkering barges, including for Crowley, in addition to supporting the government work of sister-yard, Fincantieri Marinette Marine, where the Navy’s new Constellation-class frigates are under construction.

“We are excited to partner with CREST in the construction of this SOV,” said Craig Perciavalle, Vice President of FBS. “The incredible shipbuilding professionals here at FBS are eager to successfully execute this important strategic program and to continue to solidify our position as a premier shipbuilding supplier in the offshore wind market.”

Kristian O. Jakobsen, Deputy CEO of ESVAGT said, “The partnership between Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and CREST has been developing for some time, and it has been a great pleasure to cooperate with such dedicated and accommodating professionals from FBS, and we look forward to continue the journey together within the green energy transformation in the U.S.”

About Fincantieri Marine Group

Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest and most diversified maritime companies, employs more than 21,000 shipbuilding professionals in 18 shipyards on four continents. Fincantieri operates in the United States through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group. This company, which serves commercial and government customers, including the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, has three shipyards (Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri ACE Marine) located in Wisconsin on the Great Lakes.

About Crowley Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.9 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries available here: www.crowley.com.

About ESVAGT ESVAGT is a dedicated provider of safety and support services for the offshore energy industry. ESVAGT was founded in 1981, and has a fleet of more than 40 vessels and approximately 1200 employees offshore and onshore. ESVAGT pioneered the SOV concept with its clients in 2010 and is today the largest operator of state-of-the-art SOVs and associated services – a backbone for the offshore wind industry. ESVAGT continues to develop the most innovative, safe, and efficient solutions and is a committed enabler of the green transition. Additional information about ESVAGT, its business units and subsidiaries here: www.esvagt.com.





