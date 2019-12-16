Crowley Awards Scholarships to USSMA Cadets During Connie Awards

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-16 17:47:00

Crowley Maritime Corp. presented 2019 Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships to two students of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at the Containerization and Intermodal Institute’s Connie Awards luncheon Monday, Dec. 9, in Newark, N.J.

The scholarships, which were presented by Crowley’s Ryan Galloway, manager of operations integrity, were awarded to the cadets based on academic performance, financial need and interest in pursuing careers at sea.

William Quigley, midshipman first class from Trumbull, Conn., studies maritime logistics and security. He previously sailed aboard the Crowley-managed container ship M/V Washington Express, as well as the USNS Tippecanoe oiler and the USNS Comfort hospital ship. Quigley also has completed internships with the U.S. Coast Guard and Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C. At the USMMA, he is a member of the O’Gara Honor Society for ranking in the top 10 percent of his class.

William Scott, a midshipman first class from Neptune Beach, Fla., also studies maritime logistics and security. During his sea terms, he served aboard the Crowley-managed USNS 2nd LT John P. Bobo, a Military Sealift Command pre-positioning cargo ship, and the Crowley-owned MT Florida tanker serving the U.S. coastwise trade. He also completed a shoreside internship at Crowley’s cargo terminal in Jacksonville, Fla. Scott is a member of the O’Gara Society as well.

Two other cadets – Midshipmen Carrson Pearce and Kevin Holmes – were also awarded scholarships but were serving at sea and unable to attend the industry luncheon. They will be honored for their achievements at a future event.

USMMA was dedicated in 1943 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to train U.S. citizens for service as officers in the U.S. merchant fleet. Operated by the Maritime Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation, the academy has produced more than 20,000 graduates who serve the nation in the maritime industry, both at sea and ashore, and in the armed forces.

Helping to develop the next generation of U.S. merchant mariners is of vital importance to Crowley, the maritime industry and the nation at large. The merchant marine primarily transports cargo and passengers during peacetime. In times of war, the merchant marine can be an auxiliary to the U.S. Navy, and can be called upon to deliver military personnel and materiel for the Department of Defense.

Since 1984, Crowley has provided more than $3 million dollars in scholarship funding for more than 1,000 students. The company has also donated more than $2 million over the years to support other educational programs. In 1994, Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley Jr., established the Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship Program in honor of his father, who led the company to extraordinary heights before passing away in 1994. The company continues to give scholarship dollars to deserving students in the U.S., Alaska and Puerto Rico. In 2006, the program was expanded to Central America and to date, has provided financial assistance to dozens of students in that region.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.