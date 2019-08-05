Crowley Announces Promotions to Drive Value in Government Services

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-05 15:07:17

Crowley Maritime Corp. today announced new leaders in its Solutions group to support the continuing focus and growth in its government service offerings. This enhanced alignment will leverage commercial best practices in the transportation, energy and technology sectors to drive innovation and value for customers in the public sector.

· Chris Goss has been promoted from director to vice president of business development, to lead contract capture and proposals, and expeditionary logistics, including FEMA services.

· Patrick Wallace has been promoted from director to vice president of supply chain, to oversee all supply chain activities, including the Defense Freight Transportation Services (DFTS) contract and additional global supply chain and logistics contracts and operations.

· Sean Thomas, vice president, based in Alaska, will lead a renewed initiative to provide energy solutions for government customers worldwide.

· Smijith Kunhiraman has been promoted from manager to director of technology solutions, where he will lead activities using technology that maximizes efficiency and provides customers added value.

Rob Clapp will continue as vice president of Solutions strategy and finance, and Mike Golonka, vice president, will continue to lead the group providing government maritime solutions. All will report to Shiju Zacharia, senior vice president and general manager, Solutions.

"This operating team is aligned to drive operational focus and build value for our government services customers," said Zacharia. "As a non-asset-based business unit, our people, technology and high-performance culture differentiate us in the industry. By creating growth opportunities through our teamwork, we will deliver value and specialized solutions that support the warfighter's readiness needs."

The Solutions group provides freight transportation and management services in North America for public sector customers, including the DFTS contract serving U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) commands and agencies. In addition, Crowley provides government ship management services, such as crewing, operational and technical services. The company also is a proven leader in expeditionary logistics, including relief and response services for FEMA and other public sector agencies and commands. Crowley provides energy solutions, including marine and inland transportation and distribution of fuels for local, state and federal customers.

