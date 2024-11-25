Crowley Announces Cal Maritime Academy Scholarship Recipients

[By: Crowley]

California State University Maritime Academy (Cal Maritime) deck cadets Jake Jacobsen and Jan Johnson have been awarded Crowley’s Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships. The scholarship recognizes the cadets' success and their dedication to a career in the maritime industry.

Jacobsen, entering his final year at Cal Maritime, is studying marine engineering technology and thrives in working with engines and equipment. While at the academy, Jacobsen served as executive officer of the 3rd Engine Division, and he was also an assistant training officer on the Training Ship Golden Bear, where he supports his peers and mentors first-year cadets. Jacobsen plans to use his sea and onshore training as a starting point for a sailing career.

A junior, Johnson is studying mechanical engineering and is set to graduate in 2026 with a merchant mariner credential. Fluent in Czech, he plans to use his bilingual skills to communicate across international borders. His experiences at the academy have solidified his commitment to the maritime field, preparing him for future success in engineering.

The Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship program was established in 1994 by his son and CEO and chairman, Thomas B. Crowley Jr. The memorial scholarship commemorates and honors his father’s instrumental leadership and accomplishments for the company and maritime industry.



To support the development of future maritime leaders, Crowley has provided more than $3 million dollars in financial assistance to students studying at maritime academies and other select schools in the U.S. mainland and Alaska, Puerto Rico and Central America since 1984.