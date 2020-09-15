CR Ocean Engineering and Oberlin Filter Announce New Partnership

CR OCEAN ENGINEERING L.L.C., also widely known as CROE® and OBERLIN FILTER COMPANY announced an exclusive new partnership to provide an automatic, low-maintenance washwater filtration system to supplement CROE’s state-of-the-art closed loop and hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems (also known as “scrubbers”). The OBERLIN FILTER is an advanced cleaning system that cleans the closed loop washwater and removes the sludge in a dry/solid form, allowing for reduction in volume and lower disposal cost. For clients requiring “wet/pumpable sludge” disposal, CROE may continue to use more standard alternate technologies.



This Oberlin Filtration System is now offered for worldwide marine applications exclusively through CR Ocean Engineering and will integrate seamlessly with any hybrid/closed loop scrubber system supplied by CROE. CROE will also provide the OBERLIN SYSTEM to any other scrubber competitor who may be interested in using the system for their own scrubber projects, or to any shipowner who may wish to retrofit this novel filtration technology to their existing scrubbers.



“This new product is the ideal solution for clients requiring removal of scrubber washwater sludge in a dry/solid form. OBERLIN is a reputable and established USA-based, family-owned business with more than 50 years of successful operation. CROE is also a USA family business with roots dating back to the year 1917. We are proud of teaming up with OBERLIN to offer this fantastic system to the industry,” said Nick Confuorto, President and COO of CROE.



“CROE is a proven world leader in marine scrubber systems. Oberlin Filter Company is a proven world leader in liquid filtration. This partnership will bring together the strengths of our two organizations in offering a complete solution to customers operating a closed loop or hybrid scrubber system. We are looking forward to many years of continued growth in this industry,” said Michael Ignatowski, President of Oberlin Filter Company.



Available in four basic designs, the CROE Scrubber system allows vessels to burn the less expensive high-sulfur fuel while meeting the IMO and MARPOL stringent emissions regulations that went into effect January 1, 2015 (ECA) and January 1, 2020 (Global).



CROE maritime scrubbers have been retrofitted into more than 150 ships — from Cruisers, to cargos, Ferries, RORO and others. They are ideal for new builds or retrofits.



This new Oberlin filter processes 100 percent of the closed loop washwater, eliminating the need for a secondary dirty water collection/storage and sludge tank.



Both the CROE Scrubber System and the Oberlin filter enjoy Worldwide Support.

