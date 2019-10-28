Cox Powertrain’s Announces High-performance Diesel Outboard

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-28 16:50:22

Cox Powertrain has announced that production of its high-powered diesel outboard, the CXO300, is imminent. As the company prepares for its second the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) next week, it is encouraging visitors to sign up for its on-water demonstration program, which is taking place in a number of key North American states. Visitors can sign up online at www.coxmarine.com/demo-booking/ or via Cox’s FLIBS show booth #1210, Yellow Zone, Engine Row at the show.

At this year’s show, Cox will collaborate with its Florida distributor and diesel engine specialist, Ring Power, who will be supporting the Cox team throughout FLIBS and will be running a limited number of on-water demonstrations for its own customers, during the show.

Following the global launch of the CXO300 at last year’s show, the key message for this year is that the CXO300 is entering the pivotal stage of production, with the first deliveries scheduled for the end of 2019.

Final production specifications and data will be available during the show along with preliminary performance data obtained during recent on-water demonstrations of the pre-production engines.

The data has been collected from comparison tests of a pre-production twin CXO300 installation and a comparable gas installation on Intrepid’s Nomad 345 34” Center Console. At cruise speeds between 40-46mph the CXO300 performed fuel burns of between 20-28gph, compared to the twin gas 300hp on the same boat, which produced a fuel burn of 24-35gph, at the same cruise speeds.

During the demonstrations, the engines were consistently reported to have low vibration, an operational noise so low that regular conversation near the engine at cruise and full throttle was easy, impressive torque, good responsiveness and no smoke.

Delivering 300hp at the propeller, the twin turbo CXO300 is the world’s highest-powered diesel outboard engine. Designed specifically for marine application, the engine is based on the proven technology of a 4-stroke, V8 architecture. The final production engines will weigh just 848lbs (380kgs). Customers will have the option of three leg lengths; 25”, 30”, 35”.

The exceptional performance and innovative features of the CXO300 have been topped with stylish good looks following the creation of a robust, contemporary-styled carbon fibre cowling. Created by high-precision specialist, CPC Group, which works with high-profile names including Ducati, McLaren and Porsche, the durable, lightweight protective housing is available in black or white.

Cox Powertrain, its distributors and dealers are committed to delivering a second to none customer and after sales service. The engine’s first major dry service interval will be at 1,000 hours. Customers will be supported by a dedicated line-up of 35 marine diesel specialists globally, covering 100 countries.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.