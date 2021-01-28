Cox Powertrain Launches Exclusive Engine Management App

The Coxswain™ app is a boating technology first By The Maritime Executive 01-28-2021 12:30:56

British diesel outboard specialist, Cox Powertrain has announced a new generation of mobile boating technology with the launch of its Coxswain™ app – a powerful new engine management application that enables customers to access aftersales support for their Cox diesel outboards at the touch of a button.

The Coxswain™ app is the first of its kind in the marine industry and has been developed as part of Cox Powertrain’s drive to deliver unrivalled aftersales service for its customers, supported by an exemplary global distributor and dealer network.

The mobile app provides a unique and personally tailored experience for Cox customers, detailing images of their specific Cox powered vessel, along with information relating to each outboard, such as warranty, service records, serial numbers, and maintenance information - all managed in real-time. The Coxswain™ app is exceptionally user-friendly, easy to navigate, and is designed to ensure customers get help when they need it, wherever they are in the world, making it an invaluable tool for swift aftersales support.

Customers can request support via the app, indicating their preferred dealer, and will receive a response within 30 minutes of their request. Push notifications are sent through the app to keep customers updated on the progress of their requests, ensuring they are connected and informed every step of the way. While they wait, customers are directed to useful guides to help them diagnose the issue and to help them get their vessel back up and running.

The app also holds an extensive knowledge base, allowing self-help for those smaller, less technical issues, along with all the relevant Owner’s documentation, reducing paperwork and ensuring the end-user has what they need, at all times.

